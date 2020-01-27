Vajirao IAS Academy's founder Dilip Kumar wins Champions of Change Award

New Delhi [India], Jan 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): The founder and Director of Vajirao IAS Academy, renowned educationist Dilip Kumar, has been graced with prestigious "Champions of Change" Award 2019 by Interactive Forum on Indian Economy (IFIE), a non-profit recognized by Government of India, for his exemplary contribution to education. The award was presented to him by former President, Dr Pranab Mukherjee, in a special ceremony conducted at his residence in New Delhi.

"What an amazing journey it has been. When we started our Vajirao IAS Academy, we had not expected it to be as successful as it has become. We just wanted to give our country some good civil servants to ensure efficient and smooth governance," said Dilip Kumar, while speaking on his spectacular achievement. "But to do it every year for past so many years has been a privilege, and receiving an award from someone as accomplished as Dr Pranab Mukherjee is the ultimate reward for me," he added.

With a mission to produce the best civil servants and envisioning an era of quality and sustainable education, Dilip Kumar founded the Vajirao IAS Academy, which has grown to become a national brand among IAS coaching institutes. Vajirao IAS Academy aims at quality guidance, efficient faculty, wholesome learning, instilling the 'go get' spirit, encouraging critical and creative thinking and inculcating social and environmental responsibility for building a proud nation.

Vajirao IAS Academy prepares candidates for the Civil Services Examination at multiple levels - Preliminary Test, Mains Examination and Personality Test. The faculties of the Institute are highly qualified and experienced. Most of the faculty members are taken from a pool of various central universities and other reputed institutes with decades of experience.

Several other luminaries from different walks of life also received the "Champions of Change" Award, which included prominent names like Hemant Soren (CM, Jharkhand); Anurag Thakur (MoS Finance and Corporate Affairs); Manish Sisodia (Dy CM, Delhi); Acharya Balakrishnan; Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra; Suresh Oberoi; Allu Arvind, to name a few. The Jury for Champions of Change Award is headed by Justice KG Balakrishnan (Former CJI and Former Chairman NHRC). It also included Justice Gyan Sudha Misra (Former Judge, Supreme Court of India), Pahlaj Nihalani (Former Chairman, Central Board of Film Certification India), and Subhash Ghai (Veteran Indian Film Director).

The 2019 ceremony was the second Champions of Change Award ceremony. In the first edition in 2018, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu gave away the awards to winners that included an incumbent Chief Minister, Union Ministers, Members of Parliament, District Magistrates, Superintendents of Police, and various social workers. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

