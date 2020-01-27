Left Menu
Development News Edition

Flipkart partners with GSHHDC to promote local handicrafts

E-commerce marketplace Flipkart said on Monday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Gujarat State Handloom and Handicrafts Development Corporation Ltd (GSHHDC) to onboard thousands of artisans, weavers and craftsmen.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad (Gujarat)
  • |
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 16:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-01-2020 16:33 IST
Flipkart partners with GSHHDC to promote local handicrafts
The e-commerce marketplace has a registered customer base of over 20 crore. Image Credit: ANI

E-commerce marketplace Flipkart said on Monday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Gujarat State Handloom and Handicrafts Development Corporation Ltd (GSHHDC) to onboard thousands of artisans, weavers and craftsmen. The MoU was signed in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Ramniklal Rupani at an event in Rajkot. GSHHDC and Flipkart will work together to enhance business and trade inclusion. Eligible sellers under GSHHDC will receive training and incubation support from Flipkart in the form of onboarding, business insights, dedicated seller support and warehousing. "The MoU with Flipkart is the start of a new era for Garvi Gurjari," said GSHHDC Managing Director Mahesh Singh.

"The handloom and handicraft artisans living in remote areas of Gujarat will now be able to use Flipkart's platform to expand their market reach. Along with marketing their products, the artisans will also gain valuable knowledge about developments in designs, colour patterns and selling techniques from the platform," he said in a statement. Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Flipkart Group, said the Samarth initiative is designed to help underserved communities and boost local entrepreneurship through a transparent, efficient and cost-effective marketplace model.

The Flipkart Group has a registered customer base of over 20 crore, offering over 15 crore products across more than 80 categories. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

Experts identify potential security, privacy risks posed by e-scooters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 8-Oil falls 2% to 3-month lows as China virus raises demand fears

Crude prices dropped 2 to three-month lows on Monday as the death toll from Chinas coronavirus grew, clamping down on travel and fueling expectations of slowing oil demand.Brent crude was down 1.37 a barrel, or 2.3, at 59.32 at 138 p.m. EST...

Alabama fire chief confirms 8 deaths in boat dock blaze

Scottsboro US, Jan 27 AP At least eight people were killed early Monday in an explosive fire that consumed at least 35 vessels docked along the Tennessee River. Scottsboro Fire Chief Gene Necklaus said all eight people known to be missing w...

WRAPUP 13-Trump offers China 'any help' as virus spreads, markets reel

U.S. President Donald Trump offered China whatever help it needed on Monday to control a coronavirus outbreak that has killed 81 people, stranded tens of millions during the biggest holiday of the year and rattled global markets.With provin...

UPDATE 7-Bolton manuscript puts Republicans under pressure in Trump impeachment trial

President Donald Trumps fellow Republicans in the U.S. Senate came under fresh pressure on Monday to allow witnesses and new documents in his impeachment trial, while Trumps defense team argued that policy differences were a crucial reason ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020