Bruxie, a Californian brand enters Indian market with Waffle Chicken Sandwich

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Jan 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bruxie, a popular Californian chain serving crunchiest, juiciest and most delicious fried chicken ever since 2010 has made its debut in the Indian market, launching its first outlet in Ambience Mall, Gurugram. The brand, globally known as the 'creator of The Original Fried Chicken and Waffle Sandwich', is bringing a new industry trend in Indian F&B space with its unique offering. With a novel concept of serving boneless fried chicken between two waffle halves, it is sure to bring a revolution in the casual dining segment.

Bruxie has been introduced in India by a young entrepreneur Inderpreet Batra, CEO, Salt N Blues International Pvt. Ltd., an entity that aims to offer a unique culinary experience to its customers. Bollywood actress Mahima Chaudhry was part of the launch event in India. She was seen enjoying interacting with the customers and expressed her excitement for this new concept being introduced in India.

Bruxie prides itself on culinary innovation and bringing authentic flavours of America. The menu features innovative and delectable dishes, the most popular item being Fried Chicken & Waffle Sandwiches. Food lovers can also savour crispy chicken tenders, egg and waffle sandwich, sweet waffles, bun sandwiches, salads. The brand also boasts of its dressings and sauces all made in house by the chefs along with offering a wide range of vegetarian options for the Indian palette.

"Introducing Bruxie to India has been on the list for a while now. We intend to bring a whole new concept in the casual restaurant space. The never seen and heard before chicken waffle sandwich concept is sure to make a buzz in Indian market and will satiate their taste buds of the food-lovers of the city," said Inderpreet Batra, CEO, Salt N Blues. Maintaining the zesty flavours and intricacies of the dishes, Bruxie hand-breads and hand-batters the fresh ingredients to prepare delectable dishes for its patrons. In-house dressing and sauces complement the delicacies, treating the taste buds of food-enthusiasts, making them swoon over the recipes.

Kelly Mullarney, the Co-founder and Chef of Bruxie, takes a lot of pride in culinary innovation in every part of the menu. Offering varied choices to its patrons, Bruxie prides itself as being the American comfort classic Chicken & Waffles made-to-order sandwich like none other. "It's an honour to finally establish ourselves in the land of diverse cultures as we embrace theirs and present to them ours! We take our craft seriously and are all set to notch it a level higher as we introduce Bruxie in India," Mullarney added.

Bruxie intends to redefine the concept of fast-casual restaurants in the country as it brings authentic flavours straight from Southern California, adorning the culinary experience for its guests with quality and innovation. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

