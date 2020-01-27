Left Menu
Development News Edition

OSRAM Brings Technology and Innovation to the Fore

Committed to bringing revolutionary technologies and state-of-the-art innovations to life, OSRAM, a leading global brand in the lighting industry, has accelerated its embrace of breakthrough technologies to launch a series of innovative products.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 18:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-01-2020 18:09 IST
OSRAM Brings Technology and Innovation to the Fore
Avinder Singh, CEO - OSRAM Lighting Pvt. Ltd. India. . Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], Jan 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Committed to bringing revolutionary technologies and state-of-the-art innovations to life, OSRAM, a leading global brand in the lighting industry, has accelerated its embrace of breakthrough technologies to launch a series of innovative products. The brand is all set to clinch the major chunk of the market with an extensive product portfolio aimed at offering innovative and sustainable solutions to the consumers. Just after it recently launched an exclusive range of P-VIP projection lamps, OSRAM is all set to disrupt the market with another new product, low-pressure OSRAM UV Lamps branded as "OSRAM PURITEC HNS".

High-quality is the topmost attribute of OSRAM products as they are backed by innovative R&D and advanced quality checks. In line with this commitment, "OSRAM PURITEC HNS" is designed with trusted German technology. Not only this, but these low-pressure OSRAM UV lamps are highly promising eco-friendly alternatives to chemical purification processes as they do not leave any foul smell or any by-products.

Ozone-free "OSRAM PURITEC HNS" lamps are transparent for the radiation that kills micro-organisms but do not let ozone generating radiation through. Even these lamps are lead-free and no additional chemicals are needed for purification, thus they have created a distinct edge in the overtly cluttered market flooded with many poor quality UV lamps available at a low price. "OSRAM has brought top-of-the-line low-pressure UV Lamps to make a difference in the market and empower the customers with the much-required awareness about using only genuine UV lamps. Slowly and gradually, end-users are also becoming conscious about the importance of using genuine UV lamps for desired effectiveness to get germ-free water and air," said Avinder Singh, CEO - OSRAM Lighting Pvt. Ltd. India.

He also said, "OSRAM is already supplying UV lamps to most of the top RO water purifier brands in India and it also enjoys significant market share in the organized segment of the replacement market." OSRAM PURITEC HNS has already caught the fancy of the customers due to its varied applications areas for air purification in hospitals, doctors' practices, storage rooms, food processing, rooms with frequent public access apart from its application areas for water purification in private households, water purifiers (ROs), water dispensers, community waterworks, swimming pools, fish farms, food processing factories, sewage systems, etc.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

Experts identify potential security, privacy risks posed by e-scooters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Canada kicks off USMCA ratification process, urges bi-partisan co-operation

Canadas minority Liberal government kicked off the ratification process for a new continental trade pact on Monday and urged opposition lawmakers to formally approve the deal as quickly as possible.Canada is the only country still to ratify...

UPDATE 2-FBI's Epstein probe gets 'zero cooperation' from Prince Andrew -law enforcement source

Britains Prince Andrew has provided zero cooperation to the FBI investigation into the activities and death of Jeffrey Epstein, a U.S. law enforcement source said on Monday. The FBI requested an interview with Andrew, who socialized with Ep...

Thousands flee northwest Syria as Assad pushes closer to Idlib city

A renewed drive by President Bashar al-Assad to recapture rebel-held territory in Syrias northwest sparked a fresh exodus of many thousands of civilians toward Turkeys border on Monday amid heavy air strikes, aid workers and witnesses said....

Belgium's ex-king forced to recognise illegitimate daughter

Brussels, Jan 27 AFP Belgiums former king Albert II admitted on Monday that he is the father of an illegitimate daughter born from an affair 51 years ago after a positive result from a DNA test he was forced to take. Recognising he is the b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020