Guj urges Qatar to provide gas at reasonable rates

Gujarat Energy Minister Saurabhbhai Patel on Monday urged Saad Sherida Al Kaabi, Minister of State for Energy Affairs, Qatar, to supply gas to the state at reasonable rates on long-term basis, a press release from the state government said. A bilateral meeting between Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan and Al Kaabi was held here which was attended by Patel.

During the discussion with Qatar's Minister, Patel apprised him that the state government and the private sector owned 2500 MW and 1500 MW gas-based power plants respectively. "Thus total 4000 MW gas-based power plants are in Gujarat. If 70 per cent plants run, 3.5 million tons gas per annum will be required by Gujarat," the release said.

Patel stated that Gujarat provides gas through pipeline to around 18 lakh households and the target has been fixed to reach 22 to 24 lakh households. India has total gas-based power generation capacity of over 24,000 MW and Gujarat's share is 21 per cent of the same.

It was discussed in the meeting that Gujarat should get gas from Qatar at a reasonable rate. The Qatar Minister has assured Patel that he will look into the matter and do the needful, the release said.

