Kronos Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Its Flagship Human Capital Management Solution, Workforce Dimensions™

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Santa Clara
  • |
  Updated: 27-01-2020 20:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-01-2020 20:30 IST
 Based on its recent analysis of the North American workforce and human capital management (HCM) market for healthcare, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Kronos Incorporated with the 2020 North America Company of the Year Award. The company's Workforce Dimensions™ suite provides exceptional business efficiencies that facilitate superior employee engagement to drive paitent satisfaction while helping to reduce compliance risk and the cost of managing labor. The platform unifies core human resources and payroll capabilities with next-generation workforce management in a single solution, generating superior operational efficiencies and client value.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1081981/Kronos_Award.jpg

"Workforce Dimensions helps organizations better attract, engage, and retain talent by delivering exceptional functionality, integration, data access, and support," said Daniel Ruppar, Consulting Director at Frost & Sullivan. "Specifically, it unifies capabilities such as talent acquisition and performance management, onboarding, time and attendance, scheduling, and payroll in a single solution. Responsive design, machine learning, embedded analytics, and an advanced artificial intelligence (AI) engine further enhance the user experience across devices, reducing the time spent on administrative work and empowering healthcare professionals to focus on delivering better patient outcomes."

Kronos built Workforce Dimensions on a modern cloud-native infrastructure to ensure exceptional mobile responsiveness and cutting-edge development capabilities. It is also device-agnostic, allowing unlimited access to the full solution across the employee lifecycle. The unified architecture, coupled with high-speed cloud computing, enables robust analytics and key performance indicator (KPI) monitoring in real time, helping clients avoid compliance issues and unwanted overtime.

Workforce Dimensions empowers managers and employees to customize their own experience using personalization capabilities and key functionalities like leave request submissions and work-shift changes. Additionally, its powerful AI engine – AIMEE – is purpose-built to support managers and employees. AIMEE supports real-time data analysis of organizational data, patterns, and trends to inform decision-making and help managers understand the impact of absence, open shifts, and unplanned schedule changes on KPIs. Other significant capabilities include intelligent time-off and shift-swap recommendations.

"Meanwhile, the Workforce Dimensions Technology Partner Network fosters close integration between Kronos and leading software providers, developers, and customers. The result is innovative applications and product extensions with industry giants such as Google and Microsoft," noted Ruppar. "Overall, these capabilities allow Kronos to extend the value of a healthcare organization's Workforce Dimensions investment."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Lindsey Whitaker
P: +1 (210) 477-8457
E: lindsey.whitaker@frost.com

About Kronos Incorporated

Kronos is a leading provider of workforce management and human capital management cloud solutions. Kronos industry-centric workforce applications are purpose-built for businesses, healthcare providers, educational institutions, and government agencies of all sizes. Tens of thousands of organizations — including half of the Fortune 1000® — and more than 40 million people in over 100 countries use Kronos every day. Visit www.kronos.com. Kronos: Workforce Innovation That Works.

Kronos and the Kronos logo are registered trademarks and Workforce Innovation That Works is a trademark of Kronos Incorporated or a related company. See a complete list of Kronos trademarks. All other trademarks, if any, are property of their respective owners.

Contact:
Tonya Eckert
Kronos Incorporated
+1 978.947.1688
tonya.eckert@kronos.com

