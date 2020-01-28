Left Menu
Air New Zealand sells one million domestic fares for under $50

The airline shrunk its lowest fares on 41 domestic routes in February 2019 reducing some by up to 50 percent.

Air New Zealand Chief Revenue Officer Cam Wallace says the response to the reduction to the airline’s lowest fares has been fantastic. Image Credit: Flickr

Air New Zealand has sold more than one million domestic fares for under $50 since it overhauled its domestic pricing structure a year ago.

The move meant Kiwis can fly within each island for as low as $39 and between the North Island and South Island for as low as $39.

Air New Zealand Chief Revenue Officer Cam Wallace says the response to the reduction to the airline's lowest fares has been fantastic.

"When we announced this overhaul in February last year, we committed to making three-quarters of a million seats a year available for less than $50. It's terrific to have well and truly surpassed this and to hit the one million milestones.

"Around 600,000 of these fares sold for under $50 have been for flights on our regional routes. We remain committed to delivering great low fares for our customers, but they're in hot demand, so people need to remember to book early to get the best possible deals."

