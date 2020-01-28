Left Menu
Wabco India Oct-Dec profit drops 35 pc to Rs 39 cr

  PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 28-01-2020 12:45 IST
  • Created: 28-01-2020 12:21 IST
Wabco India Oct-Dec profit drops 35 pc to Rs 39 cr
Auto component manufacturer Wabco India on Tuesday reported 35.3 percent slump in net profit at Rs 38.6 crore for the quarter ended December 2019. The company had posted net profit (after tax) of Rs 59.7 crore in the year-ago period, Wabco India said in a filing to BSE.

The total income of the company during the October-December period dropped to Rs 456.74 crore, over Rs 709.62 crore in the year-ago period, as per the filing. The shares of Wabco India were trading at Rs 6,699 apiece on BSE, up 0.12 percent from the previous close.

