Left Menu
Development News Edition

IIT Hyderabad develops essential oil-based drug delivery systems to treat fungal infections Hyderabad

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 14:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 14:34 IST
IIT Hyderabad develops essential oil-based drug delivery systems to treat fungal infections Hyderabad
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad on Tuesday said it has developed an essential-oil- based drug delivery systems to treat fungal infections. This medication can even counter fungi that have developed resistance to conventional antifungal drugs, an IIT-H release said.

The research, led by Mudrika Khandelwal, Associate Professor, Department of Materials Science and Metallurgical Engineering, IIT Hyderabad, was published in the international peer-reviewed journal' Materialia', it said. With the results of this work, the researchers are developing prototype antifungal hygiene products with financial support from the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council, set up by the Department of Biotechnology.

Highlighting the need to develop alternate,non-resistance inducing treatment options for fungal diseases, Khandelwal said: "Given the prevalence of fungal infections such as vaginal infections, diaper rash, athletes foot and nail fungus caused by the Candida family of fungi, drug resistance can become life-threatening." The IIT Hyderabad team turned to natural products to solve this problem. They chose polylactic acid microcapsules to encapsulate the essential oil ingredients.

Polylactic acid polymers are biocompatible and biodegradable and are already widely used in the medical field, the release said. The researchers found that using microcapsules alone as the carrier could cause uncontrolled, burst release of the ingredients.

To delay the release of the active principles, they designed another level of protection. The polylactic acid microcapsules that contained the active substances were further incorporated into a secondary barrier made of nanofibrous bacterial cellulose, it said.

In addition to this, the researchers also enhanced the anti-fungal activity of their formulation by using synergistic mixtures of thymol, carvacrol, and eugenol. Khandelwal said IIT-H was developing anti-fungal panty liners to mitigate vaginal candidiasis, which could also be used as a transdermal patch/mucoadhesive patch to treat skin and mucocutaneous infections without inducing resistance in the fungal species PTI VVK APR APR APR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UN criticizes Iraq trials of ISIS "members", including human shields

The United Nations on Tuesday raised serious concerns about the trials of hundreds of alleged Islamic State members in Iraq, some of whom merely prepared meals, offered medical services or even acted as human shields for the jihadist group....

SC allows govt to bring African cheetah to India

The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the government to introduce the African cheetah to suitable habitat in India on an experimental basis to see whether it can adapt to Indian conditions. Stating that the rare Indian cheetah is almost exti...

After PM Modi, Rajinikanth to feature in 'Man vs Wild'

After PM Modi, Rajinikanth to feature in Man vs Wild Eds adding details ChennaiBengaluru Jan 28 PTI After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, superstar Rajinikanth is all set to feature in an upcoming edition of ace adventurer Bear Gryl...

Five banks willing to invest Rs 2.5 lakh cr in highway projs: Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said five banks are willing to provide Rs 2.5 lakh crore for highway projects, and stressed on the need for insurance of infrastructure projects. The road transport minister also said the government ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020