Bidadi plant now fully BS VI compliant: Toyota Kirloskar

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Tuesday said its Bidadi (Karnataka) manufacturing plant has become fully BS VI compliant. The company had introduced its first BS VI compliant petrol variant of Glanza premium hatchback in June 2019.

This was followed by the start of production of BS VI compliant petrol variant of mid sized sedan Yaris in December 2019 and the BS VI diesel variant of Innova Crysta earlier this month, TKM said in a statement. The recent commencement of production of BS VI diesel variant of Toyota Fortuner marks the company's full and final transition into a 100 per cent BS VI manufacturing facility, it added.

Bookings for BS VI vehicles have already commenced and deliveries of BS VI diesel vehicles to customers would be made in a phased manner, depending on diesel BS VI fuel availability, the company said. "In our efforts to make a smooth transition to BS VI emission norms for vehicles, we are delighted to announce a full compliance to BS VI well ahead of time," TKM Senior Vice President Naveen Soni said.

The company has been successful in upgrading its vehicles to BS VI technology before the stipulated timelines thereby allowing it to focus on the production and sale of BS VI vehicles, he added. "We are confident that this will further augment customer confidence in the brand and encourage them to adopt environment friendly BS VI technology in our vehicles," Soni said.

