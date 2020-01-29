Left Menu
Sai Life Sciences Commences Recruitment of 300+ Scientists for its Upcoming Integrated Research & Technology Centre in Hyderabad

Sai Life Sciences, one of India's fastest growing Contract Development & Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs), today announced that it has initiated the recruitment of 300+ scientists for its upcoming integrated Research & Technology (R&T) centre in Hyderabad, India. This will result in doubling the full-time equivalents (FTEs) in the areas of discovery chemistry, process chemistry and analytical chemistry.

Making the announcement, Krishna Kanumuri, CEO & MD, Sai Life Sciences said, "We are at a very exciting point in our journey and are looking to expand our team of highly-motivated scientists. This will help us better serve our customers by accelerating their projects involving complex chemistry and next generation technologies."

The current expansion is part of Sai Nxt, an organization-wide initiative aimed at transforming the company into a new generation CDMO, with investments of over US$150 million during the period.

Scheduled to be functional by May 2020, the upcoming R&T facility in genome valley, Hyderabad, will have 83,000 sq. ft. of lab space and house state-of-the-art research capabilities with advanced technology platforms. The facility adds to the company's growing range of capabilities and facilities across drug discovery, development and manufacturing. Over the past few months, Sai Life Sciences has added 172 KL cGMP API & Intermediate manufacturing capacity, opened a Biology Lab in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA, and is setting up a Process R&D Lab in Manchester, UK.

The company is looking to on-board top-notch global scientific talent with M.Sc./ Ph.D / Post Doctorates in synthetic organic / analytical chemistry from reputed academic institutions, and experience in global pharma R&D of up to 20 years, for various roles across levels in discovery chemistry, process R&D, analytical R&D as well as in Biology, DMPK, Toxicology among others. The list of open positions are available on the careers page of the website.

About Sai Life Sciences

Sai Life Sciences is a full-service CDMO driven by a vision to support the launch of 25 new medicines by 2025. It works with innovator pharma and biotech companies globally, accelerating the discovery, development and manufacture of complex small molecules. A pure-play CDMO, Sai Life Sciences has served a diverse set of NCE development programs, consistently delivering value based on its quality and responsiveness. Today, it works with 7 of the top 10 large pharma companies, as well as several small and mid-sized pharma & biotech companies. Sai Life Sciences is privately held and backed by global investors, TPG Capital and HBM Healthcare Investments. www.sailife.com

Sriram Gopalakrishnan
contact@sailife.com

Logo:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1044186/Sai_Life_Sciences_Logo.jpg

Photo:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1083556/Sai_Life_Sciences_Hyderabad.jpg

