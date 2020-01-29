Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Futures gain as Apple earnings take some focus off virus concerns

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 19:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 18:34 IST
US STOCKS-Futures gain as Apple earnings take some focus off virus concerns
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday as strong results from Apple and other marquee companies kicked fourth-quarter earnings into top gear and overshadowed concerns over the economic impact of the fast-spreading coronavirus.

Apple Inc gained 1.9% in premarket trading after reporting earnings for the holiday shopping quarter above analysts' expectations, even as it braced for more supply disruptions in virus-hit China. U.S. equities stabilized on Tuesday on hopes of strong corporate earnings reports, helping them recover from a selloff earlier this week on fears of fallout from the coronavirus outbreak on global growth.

China's President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday that preventing and containing the new coronavirus remains a grim and complex task, the state television reported. The United States and Japan evacuated their nationals from a quarantined city in China, while British Airways suspended flights as deaths rose to 132 and the first cases emerged in the Middle East.

Starbucks Corp fell 1.3% after warning of a financial hit from the virus outbreak as it closed thousands of restaurants and adjusted operating hours in China. "Global supply chains have proliferated in their size and complexity, so companies globally have more potential to be impacted," Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principal Global Investors, wrote in a note.

The Federal Reserve will conclude its latest policy meeting on Wednesday with interest rates almost certain to remain on hold, but officials are likely to discuss possible changes to how they manage the central bank's key overnight borrowing rate. At 7:26 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis rose 101 points or 0.35%. S&P 500 e-minis gained 12.25 points, or 0.37% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 44.25 points, or 0.49%.

Boeing Co shares rose 1.7% in choppy trading after the planemaker said it expects more than $18 billion in costs related to 737 MAX grounding and indicated it would cut production of its bigger 787 Dreamliner aircraft. Facebook, set to report earnings after market close, was up 1.6%. Brokerage Raymond James upgraded the stock to "strong-buy" in hopes of a solid earnings growth.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc dropped 4.4% after the chipmaker forecast first-quarter revenue largely below analysts' estimates due to waning demand from gaming console makers. General Electric jumped 6.5% after the industrial conglomerate reported quarterly profit and cash flow that exceeded analysts' estimates, boosted by its aviation unit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend some flights to China over coronavirus

New panel set up to help make Sustainable Development Goals a reality

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

White House bars Bolton book release over 'top secret' material

Washington, Jan 29 AFP The White House on Wednesday said that former national security advisor John Bolton cannot publish in its current form a book reportedly containing explosive evidence concerning President Donald Trumps impeachment tri...

US STOCKS-Apple, Boeing lift Wall Street as Fed stands pat

U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, boosted by Apple, Boeing and General Electric following their quarterly results, though worries about the economic damage of the fast-spreading coronavirus kept gains in check.Stocks showed little reaction to ...

Israel army says boosting presence in West Bank, near Gaza

Jerusalem, Jan 29 AFP Israels army said Wednesday it was deploying reinforcements in the occupied West Bank and near the Gaza border, amid Palestinian anger over US President Donald Trumps peace plan. Following the ongoing situation assessm...

Scotland votes to keep EU flag flying

London, Jan 29 AFP Scottish lawmakers on Wednesday voted to keep the European Union flag flying outside the devolved parliament in Edinburgh after Brexit. The group that manages parliament had planned to lower the flag at 11.00 pm 2300 GMT ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020