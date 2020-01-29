Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arm Treasure Data Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Excellence in the Customer Data Platforms Market

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 19:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 19:31 IST
Arm Treasure Data Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Excellence in the Customer Data Platforms Market

 Based on its recent analysis of the global customer data platforms (CDP) market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Arm® Treasure Data™ with the 2019 Global Company of the Year, Award. In 2018, the UK-based, Arm acquired the California-based CDP provider, Treasure Data, and subsequently rebranded as Arm Treasure Data. Its powerful CDP enables marketers to gain insights and provides the foundation for personalizing marketing and delivering excellent customer experiences.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1083378/Arm_Treasure_Award_Logo.jpg

"The configurability of Arm Treasure Data CDP allows for additional marketing functionality on top of the core customer analytics, data management, infrastructure, and support bundle. This product offering ensures comprehensive data management and reporting capabilities, flexible dashboards, profile management, and workflow automation. It then incorporates open APIs and more than 140 pre-built connectors to integrate with common business intelligence and marketing systems to collect data and activate profiles," said Martin Hoff ter Heide, Lead Consultant, Integrated Commerce. "The additional functionalities enable marketers to segment and personalize to help improve engagement, targeting, and the efficiency of digital advertising, email marketing, and other types of campaigns."

Arm Treasure Data unifies disparate silos of customer data to provide marketers and teams across the enterprise full insight to their customers' attributes and behaviors to be able to deliver the best possible customer experiences. For example, it automates streaming website data to reconcile behavior and enrich customer profiles. It also allows marketers to leverage a variety of data, such as purchase history, content consumed, support requests and loyalty program status, reconcile behavior and enrich segments automatically. Additionally, Arm Treasure Data offers advanced analytics and artificial intelligence (AI)-based capabilities to predict customer buying behavior and churn. By enabling marketers and all internal teams to manage predictive models without requiring analytics/data science expertise, it democratizes access to customer insights.

"The influx of data has the opportunity to revolutionize the way that companies engage with their customers if it can be securely unified and managed," said Hiro Yoshikawa, vice president, and general manager, data business, Arm. "This award is a testament to how the Arm Treasure Data CDP empowers organizations with the capabilities to securely and responsibly leverage their data at scale to drive more personalized customer experiences." 

Significantly, the availability of a single view of each customer simplifies the collaboration of different customer-facing teams across marketing, product, and digital functions. Arm Treasure Data eliminates the need to rip and replace an organization's existing infrastructure by ensuring interoperability with existing technology. Arm Treasure Data's CDP is tightly integrated with Arm's Pelion™ IoT platform, enhancing its retail clients' ability to connect physical in-store data with digital customer data for unified data management.

"The acquisition of Treasure Data by Arm put the significant financial resources of Arm and its owners, SoftBank Group and SoftBank's Vision Fund, behind Arm Treasure Data," noted Hoff ter Heide. "Arm Treasure Data also introduced Treasure Boxes, a CDP solutions library of prebuilt sets of code and applications and Custom Scripts that enable companies to run AI/ML-based analytics on their data. These innovations and resources have positioned the company for continued growth in the future."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Lindsey Whitaker
P: +1 (210) 477-8457
E: lindsey.whitaker@frost.com

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend some flights to China over coronavirus

New panel set up to help make Sustainable Development Goals a reality

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Having flirted with Grand Slam glory for a number of years, Dominic Thiem took another confident step toward a maiden major title by turning the tables on nemesis Rafa Nadal at the Australian Open on Wednesday. SPORT-DOPINGRUSSIARussian fed...

WHO warns world to 'take action' over China virus

Wuhan, Jan 29 AFP The World Health Organization on Wednesday warned all governments to take action over the SARS-like virus spreading from China that has killed 132 people and infected around 6,000 others. The WHO called an urgent meeting f...

Reports: Brewers sign reliever Phelps to 1-year deal

The Milwaukee Brewers are signing free agent reliever David Phelps to a one-year contract with a club option for 2021, multiple outlets reported Wednesday. The deal is pending a physical for the 33-year-old right-hander.According to MLB Net...

Macron accuses Erdogan of failing 'to keep word' on Libya

French President Emmanuel Macron accused Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan Wednesday of failing to keep his word to end meddling in Libya, saying Ankara was sending ships with Syrian mercenaries to the conflict-torn country. These we...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020