Lufthansa scraps all China flights over virus

Germany's flagship carrier Lufthansa said Wednesday it was canceling all its mainland China flights over the deadly coronavirus until February 9, including those run by subsidiaries Swiss and Austrian Airlines.

Each of the carriers will fly to their respective destinations in China "one last time" to give passengers and crew "the opportunity to return to Germany, Switzerland, and Austria", the Lufthansa group -- one of Europe's largest airline companies -- said in a statement.

