Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Risk-off tone returns, dollar remains bid

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 21:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 21:43 IST
FOREX-Risk-off tone returns, dollar remains bid

Demand strengthened for the dollar index and the safe-haven Japanese yen firmed modestly by midmorning on Wednesday as a risk-off tone returned to markets amid continued uncertainty about the economic fallout of the coronavirus outbreak.

Although markets had calmed somewhat overnight and appetite for risk assets returned, weakening the yen and Swiss franc, continued uncertainty about the impact of the virus on China and the knock-on effects globally has kept investors wary. "The session turned to a risk-off tone over the last hour," said Greg Anderson, global head of foreign exchange strategy at BMO Capital Markets.

The yen was last 0.07% stronger at 109.05 per dollar. Against the euro the yen was 0.24% stronger at 120.01. The offshore Chinese yuan - heavily sold in recent days - was roughly unchanged on the day, last trading at 6.968. The Australian dollar, highly exposed to the Chinese economy, has fallen 1.35% since Friday's close, and was last down 0.35% at 0.674.

The dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, held near two-month highs, last trading up 0.9% at 98.109. The dollar index, a safe-haven asset, has remained bid this week even amid momentary reprieves in market anxiety about the coronavirus. "Even though the coronavirus is issue number one, we're not going to move asset prices very far until the FOMC," said Anderson, referring to the end of a meeting on Wednesday of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policymaking Federal Open Market Committee.

"I think that maybe buildup to that is what had the dollar a little bit bid overnight, even though we were in risk-on mode at that moment." The Fed will conclude its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday afternoon with a statement at 2 p.m. EST (1400 GMT) followed by a news conference with bank Chair Jay Powell. The central bank is widely expected to keep interest rates on hold, but investors will be watching for statements about the balance sheet and the effects of the coronavirus on the global economy.

"One of the key issues we'll have to hear about from Powell is what the Fed's reaction plan if coronovirus hits the U.S. and it spreads the way that it has in China," Anderson said. "That's probably the biggest point of intrigue for this afternoon, with the secondary point being whether they hike the IOER by five basis points."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend some flights to China over coronavirus

New panel set up to help make Sustainable Development Goals a reality

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No voting in European Parliament on CAA: Sources

In a diplomatic win for India, there will be no voting in the European Parliament on the resolution on the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA on Thursday, government sources told ANI. The voting in the Parliament was scheduled for Thursday on a ...

UPDATE 6-White House objects to Bolton book; Trump impeachment trial starts new phase

The White House on Wednesday objected to the publication of a book written by President Donald Trumps former national security adviser John Bolton that depicts Trump as playing a central role in a pressure campaign on Ukraine, as the Senate...

UPDATE 3-British Airways, Iberia suspend direct flights to mainland China amid virus fears

British Airways has suspended all direct flights to and from mainland China, one of the biggest names in aviation to do so, as worries grow about the impact of the spreading coronavirus on global travel.BA.com, the airlines website, shows n...

UPDATE 3-Trump signs USMCA, 'ending the NAFTA nightmare'; key Democrats not invited

President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed a new North American trade agreement during an outdoor ceremony at the White House attended by about 400 guests - but not the key Democrats who helped secure congressional passage of the deal. Trum...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020