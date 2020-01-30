Left Menu
Development News Edition

China allocates USD four billion to combat coronavirus

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 14:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 14:00 IST
China allocates USD four billion to combat coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

China on Thursday allocated nearly USD four billion funding to support efforts to contain the dreaded coronavirus as the death toll from the epidemic jumped to 170, with the foundations of Jack Ma and Bill & Melinda Gates also opening their wallets to help in the fight against the outbreak. The coronavirus outbreak began in Wuhan, the capital of China's Hubei province, in December and has now spread across the globe. The Chinese authorities are trying to contain the epidemic while other countries, including India, are working on plans to evacuate their citizens from Wuhan and other cities in Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak.

The death toll in China has increased sharply to 170 with 38 more fatalities while the confirmed cases jumped to 7,711, China's National Health Commission said on Thursday. China has allocated 27.3 billion yuan (about USD 3.94 billion) to support the battle across the country against the novel coronavirus, the Finance Ministry said.

The funds have been allocated to guarantee the coronavirus prevention and control work, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. More efforts are required to improve fiscal and taxation measures for coronavirus prevention and control in a timely manner, the Finance Ministry said.

Financial departments at all levels should reasonably allocate funds and make sure that the prevention and control work will not be affected by funding problems, the meeting noted, Xinhua reported. Also, the government has announced a special daily subsidy of 300 yuan (about USD 42) for medical personnel working in close contact with the coronavirus affected patients, it said.

Meanwhile, funds are pouring in to step up research to develop a vaccine to counter the coronavirus. Alibaba founder Jack Ma, the second-richest person in China, reportedly pledged USD 14 million (100 million yuan) to efforts to develop a coronavirus vaccine through his Jack Ma Foundation.

"We firmly know that while scientists are racing against the clock, it won't be an easy task from the vaccine research to the final large-scale production and use," Jack Ma, founder of Alibaba Group and the Jack Ma Foundation said. Ma said the foundation will strive to provide more help for the development and accumulation of medical science in the fight against viruses.

Alibaba Group said it would provide public research institutions free access to all AI capabilities needed for the development of vaccines and new drugs for the novel coronavirus. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has announced a USD10 million commitment to help frontline responders in China and Africa contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

The foundation pledged USD five million in support of response efforts in China and is working with public- and private-sector partners to accelerate national and international cooperation in the areas of critical need, including efforts to identify and confirm cases, safely isolate and care for infected patients, and develop treatments and vaccines. China is still in emergency mode in dealing with the coronavirus threat and not yet started counting the costs and the impact it would have on its already slowing down the economy.

The world's 2nd largest economy grew by 6.1 percent last year, the lowest annual growth rate in 29 years amid the bruising 18-month long trade war with the US. The government is hoping to halt the slowdown this year after reaching the phase one trade deal with Washington. With the coronavirus causing devastating impact by virtually bringing the country to halt, analysts say it may have a substantial impact on the economy this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 7-Oil falls as China virus cases surpass SARS total

Oil prices fell on Thursday on concerns over the potential economic impact of the coronavirus that continues to spread worldwide, while the market also considered the possibility of an early OPEC meeting. Brent crude was down 90 cents, or 1...

UPDATE 1-Swiss humanitarian channel to Iran starts up with trial run

A humanitarian channel to bring food and medicine to Iran has started trial operations, the Swiss government said on Thursday, helping supply Swiss goods to the struggling population without tripping over U.S. sanctions.The project, in the ...

EC issues notice to BJP MP Parvesh Verma for calling Arvind Kejriwal a 'terrorist'

The Election Commission on Thursday issued a show cause notice to BJP MP Parvesh Verma for allegedly calling Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a terrorist. He has been given time till 5 pm on Friday to respond.The notice came on a day wh...

Athletics-Russian federation rejects call to expel it over doping offences

Russias suspended athletics federation said it would continue to battle to prove its innocence after the Athletics Integrity Unit Board accused it of showing a total lack of contrition in its response to anti-doping violations. The AIU reco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020