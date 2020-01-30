Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Zealand expects Indian to be among top three high value travelers

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 15:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 15:42 IST
New Zealand expects Indian to be among top three high value travelers

New Zealand expects Indian tourists to be among the top three high value leisures in 2020 in their country, an official said. The country, which identifies India as a "key priority market" for tourism and also as one of the "most potential" market for long-term value, is using the "mutual love of cricket" as "hook" to attract Indian leisures.

"I would see India as top three most valuable market over the next year," New Zealand Regional Trade Manager - South & South East Asia Steven Dixon told PTI. At present, India is among top ten markets in number of tourist arrivals in New Zealand but in terms of value it is higher.

"We have identified 15 markets, which we believe have the most potential to give long-term value to the New Zealand economy and India has been identified as one of those core markets," he said. According to him, when Indian travellers come to New Zealand, they have around 20 activities there, which is "more than the average during their stay".

"So they are incredibly valuable to the New Zealand's economy and as a consequence of that it is one of our key priority markets," he added. In 2019, around 65,000 Indians visited New Zealand, in which around 27,000 went for holidays and the rest for business and other purposes.

High-value travellers spend more, stay longer and disperse more regionally. They travel long haul and have a preference for holiday destinations. To attract more Indians visitors, New Zealand is going to start brand campaign here along with other initiatives.

"We connect with India not with business stand point but with cultural stand point also," he said. On being asked as whether New Zealand would use Bollywood to connect with the potential Indian travellers, Dixon said: "We would not rule that out. At the moment, we are using cricket instead of that."

There are no direct flight to New Zealand from India at present, however, Dixon expects it to be soon. Tourism New Zealand on Thursday launched its global brand marketing campaign '100% Welcome - 100% Pure New Zealand' in India.

The campaign showcases New Zealand's holiday destinations, landscapes and variety of things to do. Besides Tourism New Zealand and Immigration New Zealand together launched an extension of the Tourism Industry Partnership to facilitate faster processing of visitor visa applications for Indian Leisure travellers. This would enable streamlined visa service with a faster processing time of seven working days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump will fail in 'crusader' Mideast plan: Iran official

Tehran, Jan 30 AFP A close adviser to Irans supreme leader on Thursday described the US Mideast peace plan as a continuation of the objectives of crusaders and Zionists. The plan, announced Tuesday by US President Donald Trump, consists of ...

Ban on Kunal Kamra: Aviation minister says airlines must ensure 'zero tolerance' on passenger safety

Airlines must ensure zero tolerance for any activity that has the potential to jeopardize passengers safety, Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday. His remarks came two days after Kunal Kamra allegedly heckled journalist Arn...

Amit Shah slams Kejriwal, Sisodia for their stand on CAA

Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah on Thursday took on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia for extending support to those protesting against CAA but not to stand with the people who are going to benefit fr...

Pompeo and Johnson discuss U.S.-UK free-trade deal

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed strengthening bilateral ties following the UKs departure from the European Union, including negotiating a free trade deal.Pompeos office said in a statem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020