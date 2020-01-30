Left Menu
First AC local of Central Railway flagged off in Mumbai

  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 16:40 IST
  • Created: 30-01-2020 16:40 IST
Minister of state for railways Suresh Angadi on Thursday flagged off the first air- conditioned local on Central Railway's suburban network from the control room of Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus here. The local, piloted by women, departed for Thane from Panvel station at 3.48 pm after the minister along with other dignitaries showed a green flag.

The AC local will commence regular operations on the Trans-Harbour line from February 3 onwards and 16 services between Thane-Nerul, Thane-Panvel and Thane-Vashi stations will run everyday, a Central Railway official said. Among its many features, the AC local has a GPS-based information system for passengers with intercom facility, two-sided displays and two double-sided displays in each coach, the official said.

The train has ergonomically designed stainless steel passenger seats, apart from wide and large double-glass sealed windows that offer panoramic view outside. For the safety of passengers, the train has an automatic door closure system, alarm system for emergencies, and a talk-back facility for communication between passengers and train crew, he added.

The Western Railway has been operating one AC local on its route for the last two years..

