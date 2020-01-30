Crompton Greaves shares jump over 3 pc on strong Q3 earnings

Shares of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (CGCEL) on Thursday rose over 3 per cent after the company reported a two-fold jump in consolidated net profit for the third quarter ended December. The stock climbed 3.39 per cent to close at Rs 266.95 on the BSE. During the day, it advanced 5.73 per cent to Rs 273.

At the NSE, shares of the company rose 3.33 per cent to close at Rs 266.85. CGCEL on Wednesday reported a two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 160.97 crore for December quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 79.67 crore in October-December quarter a year ago, CGCEL said in a BSE filing. Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,088.83 crore, up 4.42 per cent from Rs 1,042.69 crore in the year-ago period.

