Left Menu
Development News Edition

Madhya Pradesh set to emerge as a major destination for film shoots in 2020

With a noticeable spurt in the shooting of films and TV projects in Madhya Pradesh, the state is set to emerge as a major film shoot destination in 2020.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi/Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 17:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 17:33 IST
Madhya Pradesh set to emerge as a major destination for film shoots in 2020
Madhya Pradesh Tourism. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi/Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jan 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): With a noticeable spurt in the shooting of films and TV projects in Madhya Pradesh, the state is set to emerge as a major film shoot destination in 2020. Aptly described as the "heart" of Incredible India, the state of Madhya Pradesh offers a host of attractive locations that have lured film producers of all genres, down the line. As the State has become a regular visiting point for Bollywood industry, Madhya Pradesh Tourism has decided to promote film tourism of the State.

More than 200 projects including Hollywood Projects like "The Bear" by Paramount Pictures, "A Suitable Boy" by BBC Production, White Tiger etc. and many Indian feature films, TV Serial/Series, TVCs and reality shows have been shot in Madhya Pradesh till now. Some of the recent being Panga, Stree, Sui-Dhaga, Kalank, Manikarnika, Luka Chuppi, Padman, Toilet Ek Prem Katha, Mohenjo Daro, Bajirao Mastani, Moti Choor Chakna Choor, apart from these several Web Series are also reaching out to the state and current projects cover - Rangbaaz Phirse starring Jimmy Shergill, Sharad Kelkar, GulPanag and others, Panchayat, Shuttle Cock Murder, Gullak and few TVC as well in the best-suited locations like Orchha, Khajuraho, Maheshwar etc. of the state.

Projects coming up in 2020 include "Sherni", starring Vidhya Balan, "Durgawati" staring Bhoomi "Bhuj The pride of Indian" Ponniyin Selvan, a multi-starrer Tamil movie directed by Mani Ratnam "Mere Desh Ki Dharti", produced by Carnival Motion Pictures. TV serials being shot in the state include Rajshri Productions upcoming television serial for Star Plus - "Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Man Jao", "Ek Duje ke Vaaste - 2" produced by Sony Entertainment, where all the 250 episodes will be shooting in Bhopal and nearby locations.

"Madhya Pradesh is a perfect combination of natural settings, ancient heritage, huge water bodies, helpful administration and others to a film maker's delight which makes it a preferred destination for several years," said Faiz Ahmed Kidwai (IAS), Secretary-Tourism, Govt of Madhya Pradesh and Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board. "It is something really prestigious for the State that the film fraternity is visiting our State over and over again. This is a really good opportunity for the State to increase tourism. The Bollywood producers and directors find this State more desirable as compared to other places not only because of its scenic beauty but also people here are very hospitable," Kidwai added.

Madhya Pradesh offers an assortment of attractions to everyone who loves to travel and emerging as a destination for all season. It is the state with the forest area cover of 77,700 sq km filled with Sal Trees and Bamboos. It has numerous wildlife hotspots with 11 National parks and 24 Wildlife sanctuaries such as Satpura National Park, Chambal Ghadiyal Sanctuary and has re-gained the tag of being "Tiger State of the Country" by having maximum tiger count (526) in the state. The roar of Tigers has increased in the dense and beautiful forests of Madhya Pradesh.

The UNESCO world heritage sites of Khajuraho, Bhimbetka and Sanchi are the iconic sites in Madhya Pradesh. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hope Indian govt will address concerns on CAA: UK

Amid anti-CAA protests in India, the UK on Thursday said it hopes that the Indian government will address concerns of the people over the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA as its manifesto commitment is with all, development for all and trust o...

Pompeo and Johnson discuss U.S.-UK free-trade deal

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed strengthening bilateral ties following the UKs departure from the European Union, including negotiating a free trade deal.Pompeos office said in a statem...

New telescope reveals sun's surface in closest detail yet

Images from a powerful new telescope installed on top of a volcano in Hawaii show the surface of the sun in the closest detail yet, revealing features as small as 30km 18 miles across.They were captured by the National Science Foundations N...

Not GDP, Global Misery Index correct metric for Indian economy today: Congress

The Congress on Thursday alleged that the NDA-BJP government has mutilated the soul of India and trampled upon the countrys economy which can be measured today in terms of Global Misery Index GMI and not the GDP. Congress spokesperson Manis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020