Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Futures fall as China epidemic raises growth concerns

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 18:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 18:23 IST
US STOCKS-Futures fall as China epidemic raises growth concerns
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

U.S. stock index futures tumbled on Thursday, as the deadly coronavirus epidemic fanned concerns of a further slowdown in economic growth in China, with a mixed batch of corporate earnings from U.S. technology firms also weighing on sentiment.

Facebook Inc fell 7.4% in premarket trading after the social media giant said growth would continue to slow as its business matured and it reported a surge in quarterly expenses. The flu-like virus, which originated in China and has spread to over 15 countries, has disrupted global travel and caused several companies to suspend operations in China, sparking a sharp sell-off in financial markets on fears of the inevitable hit to growth in the world's No. 2 economy.

The World Health Organization's Emergency Committee is due to reconvene on Thursday to decide whether to declare the virus a global emergency. "The economic impact on China hinges on the ability of the Chinese government to contain the virus and its policy actions to mitigate the impact," Rabobank analysts wrote in a note.

"Even if the virus outbreak turns out to be comparable to SARS, its global economic effects are likely to be larger than in 2002/2003, as China has a much bigger share in the global economy nowadays." In its first estimate of fourth-quarter U.S. GDP due later in the day, the Commerce Department is expected to report the economy expanded at a 2.1% annualized rate, falling short of the Trump administration's 3% annual growth target.

At 7:19 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis dropped 191 points or 0.67%. S&P 500 e-minis fell 22.5 points, or 0.69% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 50.5 points, or 0.56%. The main Wall Street indexes remain on course for their second weekly decline, despite relatively upbeat fourth-quarter earnings reports.

Overall, analysts expect a profit for S&P 500 companies to be flat in the fourth quarter versus a 0.6% decline estimated at the start of the season, according to Refinitiv data. Microsoft Corp gained 3.3% after it reported quarterly sales and profit above Wall Street expectations, driven by the acceleration of Azure cloud computing revenue growth.

Tesla Inc shares, which have surged about 39% this year, jumped 11.6% gain after the electric carmaker posted its second quarterly profit in a row as vehicle deliveries hit a record.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Arabia opens talks on possible Feb OPEC+ meeting after oil price slide

Saudi Arabia has opened a discussion about moving the upcoming OPEC policy meeting to early February from March, four OPEC sources said, after a swift slide in oil prices alarmed Riyadh.Worries over the economic impact of Chinas coronavirus...

SC allows Goa mining firms to transport royalty paid, validly mined iron ore

In a major relief to mining firms, the Supreme Court Thursday permitted them to transport royalty paid iron ore, mined prior to March 15, 2018 in Goa. The top court took note of the legislative policy and directed the mining firms that all ...

UK-EU divorce on Friday; India on target list for post-Brexit UK trade campaign

India is among the countries on the UK governments target list for a new post-Brexit trade campaign from Saturday, a day after the country formally leaves the European Union, as it seeks to strike new ties with partners around the globe at ...

FACTBOX-Latest on the coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

A coronavirus outbreak that began in Wuhan, the capital of Chinas central province of Hubei, has spread to more than 8,100 people globally, surpassing the total from the 2002-2003 SARS epidemic. The new virus has killed 170 people. Here is ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020