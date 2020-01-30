Left Menu
Kudlow says jobs, trade not part of U.S. coronavirus briefings

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Thursday said the impact of the fast-moving coronavirus on jobs and trade between the United States and China has not been part of U.S. discussions with President Donald Trump on the outbreak.

Kudlow, speaking to reporters at the White House, also separately said people should not fly to China unless it was absolutely essential but that the Trump administration, for now, was leaving it to U.S. airlines to voluntarily curb flights.

