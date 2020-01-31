Left Menu
'Har Ghar Nal' Tableau Won the First Prize at Republic Day Celebrations

  • Updated: 31-01-2020 10:30 IST
Moving Pixels designed tableau showcased government's latest initiative 'Jal Jeevan Mission'

AHMEDABAD, India, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The tableau of the Ministry of Jal Shakti was jointly adjudged the best tableau among the different ministries and departments at the 71st Republic Day celebrations held in New Delhi on 26th January.

The Jal Shakti Ministry's tableau displayed the government's new 'Jal Jeevan Mission' that aims to provide a working tap connection to every rural household by 2024 under 'Har Ghar Jal'.

Success is nothing new for Ahmedabad-based designer Manish Bardia, who designed this prize-winning tableau of 'Jal Jeevan Mission', created by his company Moving Pixels Pvt. Ltd., Ahmedabad.

This is the third occasion wherein Moving Pixels Pvt. Ltd. has bagged prestigious presidential awards. It had earlier won the first prize for the tableau showcasing Digital India in 2016 and Skill India in 2017 respectively.

This tableau depicts a giant water tap and a huge water pot made of hundreds of small pots. A pipeline taking water from a water tank to a giant tap, reaching many small pots. This attractively designed tableau themed 'Har Ghar Nal, Har Ghar Jal' drew the attention of the gathered crowds and dignitaries alike at the celebrations.

"It is wondrous to see that these taps can change the lives of many millions of households, especially women. Enabling them to lead a better life and contributing more to their families. You can see how women can cook, wash clothes, give a better life to their kids and how their cattle are being taken care of," said Manish Bardia, CMD, Moving Pixels Pvt. Ltd.

Even more innovative was the concept of human figures wearing specially designed drop-shaped costume while dancing and skating on the floor as the tableau passes by. Bardia, lending a new dimension to the tableau design, conceptualized and created it by giving an innovative human touch to this lively design.

About Moving Pixels Pvt. Ltd.

Moving Pixels Private Limited is a team of 70+ Creative Professionals comprising of Designers, Directors, Copywriters, Content and Research Experts, Cameramen, Motion Graphics Experts, 2D/3D Animators, Video Editors, Production Managers, Support Staff and Digital Media Experts. We are a Production, Design & Communications studio and we love what we do. We are located in the land of opportunities, Ahmedabad & Delhi and we work 24 x 7.

We are omnipresent across platforms viz. Films, AVs, Design, Live Entertainment, Multimedia Spectacles and Digital Marketing.

Visit us on https://movingpixels.in.

PWR PWR

