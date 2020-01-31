Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fund raising via public issuance of equity, debt climbs 66% to Rs 74,000-cr in Apr-Dec FY'20: Survey

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 14:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 14:48 IST
Fund raising via public issuance of equity, debt climbs 66% to Rs 74,000-cr in Apr-Dec FY'20: Survey

Indian companies garnered nearly Rs 74,000 crore through public issuance of equity and debt during April-December this fiscal, a 66 per cent jump from the preceding financial year, with rights issue emerging as the most preferred route for financing business needs. Companies had raised Rs 44,355 crore in the April-December period of 2018-19, according to the Economic Survey tabled in Parliament on Friday.

Of the cumulative Rs 73,896 crore raised in the first nine months of 2019-20, a large chunk of Rs 51,255 crore was garnered through rights issue, Rs 10,895 crore through equity issuance and Rs 11,746 crore via debt markets. Fund raising through rights issue was Rs 1,843 crore in April-December 2018-19.

As many as 47 companies raised Rs 10,895 crore through public equity issuance against to 103 firms raising Rs 13,947 crore in April-December 2018, indicating a decrease of 21.9 per cent over the period. Funds garnered through the issuance of debt securities to public dropped significantly to Rs 11,746 crore in the period under review from Rs 28,565 crore in the year-ago period.

Apart from these, funds were raised through private placement of bonds and equity, which include qualified institutional placements (QIPs) and preferential allotment. "During 2019-20 (up to December 31, 2019), Indian corporates preferred private placement route to gear up the capital in the corresponding period in previous year," the Economic Survey for 2019-20 said.

A total of Rs 6.29 lakh crore was raised through 1,520 issues in April-December 2019 through private placements, as compared to Rs 5.3 lakh crore through 2,006 issues in the corresponding period of previous year. Of Rs 6.29 lakh crore, a total of Rs 4.5 lakh crore was raised through bonds and Rs 1.79 lakh crore from equity issues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK confirms first 2 cases of coronavirus

The UK government on Friday confirmed the first two cases of the deadly coronavirus in the country and said the patients were members of the same family who were receiving specialist care. The UKs Department for Health stressed that the Nat...

Brexit Party piped out of Brussels

Brussels, Jan 31 AFP Members of the Brexit Party left the European Parliament on Friday, just hours before Britain was to exit the EU, waving the Union Jack and accompanied by a lone bagpiper. Goodbye We wont be coming back, shouted Anne Wi...

Indian economy has hit the bottom; it will see uptick from here: Chief Economic Adviser K V Subramanian.

Indian economy has hit the bottom it will see uptick from here Chief Economic Adviser K V Subramanian....

Struggling Aizawl seek to revive I-League campaign in match against Real Kashmir

A struggling Aizawl FC will look to notch up their first win of the season at home when they face Real Kashmir FC in an I-Legaue match here on Saturday. The former champions are currently languishing at 10th spot with just eight points from...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020