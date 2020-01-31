Subramanian says Economic Survey's theme is wealth creation, combines old with new

The Economic Survey 2020 is a synthesis of old and new ideas and shares contemporary evidence with ancient ideas, Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian said on Friday. Addressing a press conference here, Subramanian said that theme of wealth creation for economic survey was based on the remarks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day address.

"On August 15, Prime Minister spoke about wealth creation and mentioned that wealth creators need to be respected because wealth cannot be distributed unless it is created. Finance Minister also insists that those who create wealth are indeed India's wealth," Subramanian said. "The cover of Economic Survey, which is lavender, captures the new Rs 100 note and combines the old with the new. The economic survey is a synthesis of the ideas of old and new," Subramanian said.

"In terms of ideas, the economic survey combines contemporary evidence that are shared with ancient ideas. Therefore, it is a synthesis of the ideas of old and new," he added. According to the economic survey 2020, which was tabled in the Parliament today, India's gross domestic product (GDP) is projected to grow at a rate of 6 to 6.5 per cent in the next financial year 2020-21.

The survey, a detailed report card on the economic performance, was tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (ANI)

