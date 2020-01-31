Lexus commences local production;rolls out Made in India ES 300h sedan at Rs 51.9 lakh

Japanese car maker Toyota's luxury vehicle arm Lexus on Friday said it has commenced local assembly of cars in India. The company said it has commenced assembly of BS VI compliant ES 300h luxury sedan at its Bengaluru-based plant with deliveries expected to begin in February.

The ES 300h Exquisite is priced at Rs 51.9 lakh, while ES 300h Luxury trim is tagged at Rs 56.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The company also launched two more products -- all new LC 500h coupe priced at Rs 1.96 crore and three variants of NX 300h F Sport tagged at Rs 54.9 lakh, Rs 59.9 lakh and Rs 60.6 lakh, respectively.

Commenting on commencing local manufacturing in India, Lexus India Chairman Masakazu Yoshimura said the initiative is significant for the company and for its presence in the country. "Today’s announcement represents our strong commitment to not just delivering an exceptional product and experience for our guests here, but sustainably enhancing our business for greater contribution to the economy and industry in India," he added.

The company continues to import most of its products into the Indian market as completely built up (CBU) units. Lexus India President PB Venugopal said the launch of three products showcases company's dedication to bringing an amazing range of cars to customers in India.

When asked if the company would look at assembling more models in India, he said the company keeps on evaluating on such issues. Lexus India also announced the launch of four new guest experience centres in Chandigarh, Chennai, Kochi and Hyderabad.

The company already has such centres in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

