Kolkata Metro Rail services halted after smoke detected in

Somke emanating from a coach of a train led to temporary disruption of Metro Railway services on Friday afternoon, an official said. Passengers pulled the emergency chain after noticing smoke coming out from the side of vestibule between the third and fourth coaches of a train after it left Netaji Bhavan station towards Rabindra Sadan at 4.20 pm, the official said.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel boarded the train at Rabindra Sadan station and with the help of extinguishers in the air-conditioned coach, doused the fire that caused the smoke. Passengers were disembarked from the train and the empty rake left for Noapara carshed at 4.27 pm..

