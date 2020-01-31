Left Menu
Infosys designs digital experience for Australian Open

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 31-01-2020 22:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 21:47 IST
IT services major Infosys on Friday said it is using latest technologies like artificial intelligence, virtual reality, voice and machine learning to deliver a digital experience to tennis fans at the Australian Open. Infosys is the official digital innovation partner for the Australian Open.

"Innovation is one of the hallmarks of the Australian Open, and alongside Infosys we are constantly striving to take tennis to a new level in terms of delivering insightful and engaging digital content," Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley said. Infosys' AI match highlights uses artificial intelligence to deliver highlights of tennis matches to fans within minutes of the match being completed. The 'Shot of the Day' uses machine learning to pick out the most exceptional piece of skill each day, traversing every shot played at each of the 17 courts where the action unfolds.

* * * * * Wipro forms alliance with Smart Energy Water

IT services major Wipro on Friday announced a multi-year global strategic alliance with Smart Energy Water (SEW) to develop and deliver joint solutions that can accelerate digital transformation for enterprise clients in the utilities space globally. Headquartered in California, SEW is a global energy and water cloud platform provider serving over 200 utilities worldwide.

"The Wipro-SEW partnership is key to our utilities marketplace as clients seek to provide an enhanced experience for their customers and workforce. We will leverage our rich industry expertise, domain-specific knowledge and SEW's products with its analytics capabilities, to help fulfill the digital transformation agenda of our utilities clients," Wipro President and Global Head, Energy, Natural Resources, Utilities and Construction NS Bala said. * * * *

* Bayside Media raises pre-series A funding from Equanimity Ventures Bayside Media on Friday said it has raised an undisclosed amount in pre-series A funding from Equanimity Ventures Fund for its management training program, SEAL Professional.

The funds will be used to support program development and marketing, a statement said. SEAL Professional was set up in 2016 and over 4,000 people have gone through the course. Of these, more than 1,800 have been placed across companies including Flipkart, Aditya Birla, Zara, Calvin Klein and others.

* * * * * Dr Trust launches Bluetooth body scale

Dr Trust, a home health-tech space brand, on Friday said it has launched a hi-tech Bluetooth body scale, which the company claims assesses an individual on 18 critical health parameters. "Along with weight, the Dr Trust Bluetooth body scale gives a true picture of fitness levels by assessing an individual on 18 critical health parameters like body mass index (BMI), basal metabolism rate (BMR), body age, bone mass, visceral fat, muscle mass, body fat percentage, skeletal muscle and much more," said Saurabh Goyal, executive director of Nureca Pvt Ltd, which owns Dr Trust brand.

Goyal said the device has four high-precision gauge sensors which bring down deviation in weight measurement to 50 grams as against the market range of 100-200g.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

