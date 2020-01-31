Left Menu
INTERVIEW-Dover port boss says clock is ticking on new UK customs system

  Updated: 31-01-2020 22:42 IST
Britain has 11 months to roll out new customs systems across the country to prevent border checks from blocking its biggest arteries of trade once it fully leaves the European Union, the head of the Port of Dover warned on Friday. The world's fifth largest economy leaves the biggest trading bloc at 2300 GMT on Friday, giving it an 11-month transition period to introduce the customs checks that will be needed as it breaks with Europe on rules and standards.

As Britain's main link to the continent, the Port of Dover has been built around a one-way system that can handle more than 10,000 vehicles a day and does not have space or scope to deal with those trucks which turn up with the wrong documents. "One of our key messages... is that if there are going to be incremental checks to those that are already conducted here at the port, that those checks should be done as far up and down the supply chain as possible," Chief Executive Doug Bannister told Reuters.

"What that means is when the vehicle, when the cargo presents itself at the frontier, that it is ready to go. The seamless flow of traffic is what really keeps Britain supplied." As one of Britain's main arteries for European trade, Dover handles 120 billion pounds ($158 billion) worth of goods a year from food to drugs, timber and electronics - or around 17% of the country's commerce in goods.

It spent much of last year testing contingency plans in case Britain left the bloc without a trade deal, and is now concerned that the government sets out as soon as possible the outline of a new trade deal so it can once again prepare for change. "We can plan around any scenario, be it summer or winter, the key thing is being able to plan on it with enough lead time," Bannister said in the control tower, surrounded by banks of CCTV screens and overlooking the port on a grey and blustery day.

"Now that we are into a transition period, it will become really important to get the parameters of that trade arrangement known to the industry as quickly as possible so that businesses have the longest opportunity to prepare."

