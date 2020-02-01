Pramod Agrawal takes over as Coal India chairman
Pramod Agrawal on Saturdayassumed charge as the new chairman and managing director ofCoal India Ltd, an official said
Agrawal, a 1991 batch IAS officer, was principalsecretary for urban development and housing department inMadhya Pradesh
He took over after A K Jha retired as the CIL chairmanon January 31.
