Govt aims to raise India's fishery exports to Rs 1 lakh crore by 2024-25: FM

The government aims to raise India's fishery exports to Rs 1 lakh crore by 2024-25, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday. By 2022-23, the government also proposes to raise fish production to 200 lakh tonnes, Sitharaman said while presenting the Union Budget for 2020-21 in the Parliament.

"Growing of algae, sea-weed and cage culture will also be promoted. Our government will involve youth in fishery extension through 3,477 Sagar Mitras and 500 Fish Farmer Producer Organisations. We hope to raise fishery exports to Rs 1 lakh crore by 2024-25," she said. The government also proposes to put in place a framework for development, management and conservation of marine fishery resources, she added.

Youth in coastal areas benefit through fish processing and marketing, the minister said.

