Left Menu
Development News Edition

INDUSTRY VOICES

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 19:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 19:17 IST
INDUSTRY VOICES

Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman, Bharti Enterprises

-- The biggest takeaway for me was the call out from the Finance Minister that 'wealth creators will be respected'. This will be a massive boost to business confidence and entrepreneurship and a sign that we are serious about building a new India, where Corporate India and new age entrepreneurs will be stakeholders in growth.”

Gopichand Hinduja, co-Chairman, Hinduja Group

-- Given the hard constraints in the economy, the Finance Minister has done a creditable job at balancing the need for an economy in a revival mode and fiscal orthodoxy. The FM could not have been aggressive on either count.

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, CMD, Biocon

-- Although my immediate response to the budget was satisfactory, now that I've read the fine print I must say I'm less optimistic about strong economic revival. In fact removal of exemptions n DDT will hurt individual tax payer and affect consumer spending. Why no export incentives?(sic).

Satish Reddy, Chairman, Dr Reddy's Laboratories

-- The industry had high expectations of this budget as it was seen to be an opportunity to announce big, bold reforms given the state of the economy. On that count, there is a degree of disappointment in some quarters as expectations have not been met.

Anil Agarwal, Executive Chairman, Vedanta Resources

-- I compliment the Finance Minister for a pragmatic and forward looking budget. The Government has chosen fiscal prudence over a massive spending programme. Now, its priority should be to efficiently finance and rapidly implement the National Infrastructure Pipeline worth Rs 102 lakh crore it has previously announced.

Sangita Reddy, President, Ficci

-- Given the constraints that the Finance Minister was facing, this has been a comprehensive statement. The government has done a commendable job and the various measures announced will strengthen India, individuals and industry.

T V Narendran, CMD, Tata Steel

-- The budget continues to focus on the infrastructure sector, which is steel intensive. The infrastructure sector has the potential to kick start the economy, boost capex cycle, create jobs outside the urban centres and hopefully provide impetus to the heavy vehicle segment. Initiatives like expansion of national gas grid and piped water supply to households will boost steel demand.

Anil Kumar Chaudhary, Chairman, SAIL

-- The government's plan of massive investment on infrastructure projects will definitely work to boost steel consumption in the country and give momentum to the economy, which would also help to generate job opportunities. Along with this, the steel industry will be directly benefited from the government's renewed focus on investment in Indian Railways and plan to develop 100 new airports and piped water supply line.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend China flights because of coronavirus outbreak

Airlines are suspending flights to China in the wake of the new coronavirus outbreak.Here is the latest on their plans in alphabetical orderAIR CANADAAir Canada said on Jan. 28 it was canceling select flights to China.AIR FRANCEAir France s...

Ashok Gehlot says tension in country because govt doesn't know what citizens want

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday alleged that the government did not know what people really expected of it, leading to protests and tensions in the country. Gehot was addressing a public meeting here to campaign for party ...

Budget directionless, has no plans to address unemployment: Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot on Saturday termed the budget directionless and said it lacked a roadmap to address unemployment. He also claimed that the Centres revenue is constantly going down and asked how it will arrange for fund...

New income tax regime big disincentive to investment: Analysts

Tax experts and analysts on Saturday said the optionality clause in the new income tax budget proposal is a big disincentive for investment in tax-saving instruments, which will dampen the markets and have ripple effects across all asset cl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020