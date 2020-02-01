Hero MotoCorp sales falls 14 pc in January

Hero MotoCorp on Saturday said its total sales in January declined by 13.9 percent to 5,01,622 units.

The company had sold 5,82,660 units in the year-ago period, the two-wheeler major said in a statement.

The company said its entire scooter portfolio has been upgraded to comply with BS-VI emission norms, and it has stopped the production of BSIV scooter models.

