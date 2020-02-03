Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre to release GST compensation to states in 2 instalments

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 13:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 13:31 IST
Centre to release GST compensation to states in 2 instalments
Image Credit: ANI

The Centre will release all due GST compensation to states in two installments, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said in Lok Sabha on Monday. The reply came after MPs from Telangana and Odisha complained during Question Hour that their states were not getting the share of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Integrated Goods and Service Tax (IGST).

"All due GST compensation will be given to states in two installments," Thakur, Union minister of state for finance, said. The minister said GST (Compensation to States) Act, 2017 provides for compensation to States/UTs (UT with legislature only) on account of revenue loss due to implementation of GST on a bi-monthly basis.

Accordingly, he said, the states have been paid GST compensation on a bi-monthly basis with effect from July 2017. Thakur said the GST Compensation has been released till September 2019 and the next bi-monthly GST Compensation is due for October-November, 2019.

The minister said a total of Rs 2,10,969.49 crore has been released as GST compensation to states so far including UTs of Delhi and Puducherry after implementation of GST with effect from July 1, 2017. Period for which compensation has been released: July, 2017March 2018 - Rs 48,785.35 crore; April 2018March 2019 - Rs 81,141.14 crore; AprilMay 2019 - Rs 17,789 crore; June July 2019 - Rs 27,956 crore; AugSept 2019 - Rs 35,298 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

OBITUARY-Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Hate speeches made by BJP leaders using 'fear of rape as campaign message': Women's groups to PM

More than 170 activists and womens groups on Monday sent an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing horror over the alleged hate speeches made by BJP leaders and accused them of using fear of rape as a campaign message during...

Russia says was not warned about Turkey's operations in Idlib - TASS

Russia said on Monday the Turkish military came under fire from Syrian government forces because Russia had not been warned about Turkeys operations in Syrias northwest Idlib region, the Tass news agency cited Russias Defence Ministry as sa...

Godrej Properties Q3 profit up 9 pc at Rs 45cr; sales bookings down 22 pc at Rs 1,189 cr

Realty firm Godrej Properties Ltd on Monday reported a 9 percent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 45.46 crore for the quarter ended December on higher income. Its net profit stood at Rs 41.63 crore in the year-ago period.Total ...

Unhappy Mbappe undermines Tuchel's authority at PSG

Problems often seem to occur before important games for Paris Saint-Germain. Brazil star Neymar was ruled out of Champions League matches against Real Madrid and Manchester United because of injuries over the last two seasons. Now Kylian Mb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020