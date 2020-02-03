Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global shares hit 7-week lows as virus fears savage China's markets

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 14:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 14:46 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Global shares hit 7-week lows as virus fears savage China's markets
Representative image

World shares sank to their lowest in seven weeks on Monday, dragged down by a plunge in Asian stocks on their first trading day after a long break on fears the coronavirus epidemic would hit demand in China. Aiming to head off any panic, the Chinese government took steps to shore up an economy hit by travel curbs and business shut-downs because of the virus.

Despite the support, Chinese shares were deep in the red, with the blue-chip index tumbling 7.8% to a 4-1/2 month trough. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index lost $420 billion of its value while the yuan opened at its weakest level in 2020, sliding past the symbolic 7-per-dollar level. MSCI's All Country World Index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, was down 0.2% on the day, and at its lowest since Dec. 16.

European shares bucked the broader trend however, opening a tad higher as investors were relieved that the UK had finally exited the EU, although ongoing fears over the virus dampened enthusiasm. The pan-European STOXX 600 index was 0.2% higher in early deals in London. Blue-chip British stocks added 0.4%.

While China's losses were heavy, they were mostly a product of selling pressure that had built up over the Lunar New Year break, not a reflection of new market fears. In contrast, futures for U.S. and European shares inched up, oil pared early losses while safe havens Japanese yen and gold stepped back from recent highs. "The market seems to have reacted quite reasonably," said Pala Asset Management portfolio manager David Nietlispach.

"There is no panic and no selloff of securities that are unrelated to the coronavirus. The government interventions have been so heavy though that you will see an impact on the global economy." E-Mini futures for the S&P500 jumped 0.6% during European hours on Monday pointing to a positive start for Wall Street after a rout last week.

Yet, Asian markets, more broadly, remained in a sell-off mode with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down for an eighth straight day to be off 0.9% at 527.39 points, its lowest since early December. Japan's Nikkei dived 1% to the lowest since November and Australia's benchmark index ended 1.3% lower.

"The impact in Chinese equity markets have been in line with what futures were suggesting so the market has taken the slump in its stride," said Rodrigo Catril, Sydney-based strategist at National Australia Bank. "There was also some cushion from the new measures." A total of 361 people have died in China from the coronavirus, with the first death outside the mainland reported on Sunday in the Philippines.

GLOBAL SLOWDOWN In a bid to soften the blow on China's economy, the country's central bank cut reverse repo rates by 10 basis points and injected 1.2 trillion yuan ($173.8 billion) of liquidity into the markets on Monday.

Beijing also said it would help firms that produce vital goods resume work as soon as possible, state broadcaster CCTV reported. Still, a raft of global economists, including Citigroup, Nomura, and JPMorgan, downgraded their forecasts for China's GDP growth.

"By extension, this will likely have an impact on global growth, too, given China's large contribution to global growth," Nomura said. That means equity markets, especially in Asia, will likely remain under pressure as the number of infections is expected to increase in the weeks ahead.

"Until the rate of new cases peaks, equities are in limbo – too late to sell, too early to buy," said Sean Darby, Hong Kong-based strategist at Jefferies. As Chinese markets opened after the 10-day break, Shanghai copper hit its daily selling limit as did Shanghai crude oil while yields on the country's 30-year government bonds traded in the interbank market were down 18.5 basis points.

Dalian soymeal plunged 4.1% while Dalian iron ore hit limit down with steel prices tumbling too. In currencies, the safe-haven Japanese yen eased a tad but was still near a 3-1/2-week high against the dollar at 108.61. The euro was 0.2% lower at $1.1067 and the pound slipped 0.6% to $1.3122.

That left the dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of major currencies, a shade higher at 97.479. Gold, which posted its best month in five in January, slipped 1% to $1,574.5 an ounce, while yields on U.S. debt came off lows.

Oil futures too pared early losses after skidding sharply earlier in the session on concerns the coronavirus outbreak would hit China's oil demand. Brent crude was last down 0.6% at $56.27 a barrel after falling more than $1 at one stage. U.S. crude fell 0.1% to $51.51.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

OBITUARY-Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: WB govt provides thermal scanners to Kolkata

The West Bengal government has provided two thermal scanners to the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport here to help the authorities conduct surveillance on passengers to contain attack of coronavirus, a senior official said on...

Karnataka BJP MP stokes row over freedom movement

In an apparent attack on Mahatma Gandhi, a controversial BJP MP from Karnataka has questioned the freedom movement led by the Father of the nation, and described Indias independence struggle as an adjustment with the then British rulers. F...

WHO chief says no need to halt travel to beat China virus

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday there was no need for measures that unnecessarily interfere with international travel and trade in trying to halt the spread of a coronavirus that has killed 361 peop...

UPDATE 3-Oil falls as coronavirus hits Chinese crude demand

Oil prices fell on Monday to their lowest in more than a year, dragged down by worries about lower demand in top crude importer China after a new coronavirus outbreak spread from there to around 20 other countries.Brent crude was at 56.26 a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020