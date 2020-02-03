Left Menu
BHEL bags second hydroelectric project order in Nepal

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 15:08 IST
State-run engineering firm BHEL on Monday said it has bagged an order for electro-mechanical works for 40 MW Rahughat Hydroelectric Project in Nepal. This is the second consecutive success for BHEL in the hydro power sector of Nepal. Last year, it had won an order for the largest hydropower project in Nepal, 900 MW Arun-3 HEP, which is presently under construction.

The latest order has been placed on BHEL by the Raghuganga Hydropower Limited (RGHPL), a company 100 per cent owned by Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA), the sole public power utility in Nepal and owned by the Government of Nepal, BHEL said in a statement. "In the face of stiff competition, BHEL has won an order for the Electro-Mechanical (EM) works for the 40 MW Rahughat Hydroelectric Project in Nepal. The order has been placed on BHEL by RGHPL and the project is majority funded by EXIM Bank of India in the form of a soft loan, along with funding from NEA and the Government of Nepal. WAPCOS, India is the project consultant," it said.

The order for Rahughat HEP, located in the Raghuganga municipality of Myagdi district of Nepal, envisages design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, erection and commissioning of the complete electro-mechanical package involving supply of two Vertical Pelton Turbines (20 MW each) along with associated equipment, matching generators, governors, controls & instrumentation, protection system, transformers, 220 KV switchyard and balance of plant (BoP) packages. Major equipment for the contract, BHEL said, will be manufactured and supplied by BHEL's plants at Bhopal, Jhansi, Rudrapur and Bengaluru, while the installation activities on-site will be carried out by the company's northern region division.

The company, however, did not disclose the order amount in the statement.

