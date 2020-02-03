Godrej Properties shares zoom over 8 pc after Q3 earnings

Shares of realty firm Godrej Properties Ltd on Monday jumped over 8 per cent after the company reported a 9 per cent increase in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December. The scrip climbed 8.29 per cent to close at Rs 1,071.30 on the BSE. During the day, it zoomed 9.74 per cent to Rs 1,085.70.

On the NSE, it zoomed 7.88 per cent to close at Rs 1,067.95. Godrej Properties on Monday reported a 9 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 45.46 crore for the quarter ended December on higher income.

Its net profit stood at Rs 41.63 crore in the year-ago period. Total income rose to Rs 517.47 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal as compared to Rs 430.7 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

