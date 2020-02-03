Tata Motors commences bookings for BSVI Harrier range

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Tata Motors on Monday said it has commenced bookings for BS-VI compliant version of its SUV Harrier. The company has initiated bookings for both manual as well as yet to be launched automatic version of the model, Tata Motors said in a statement.

The all new Harrier range now comes with next generation diesel engine offering 170PS of power. The range also comes with various new features including sunroof in top variants and ESP across the trims.

The six speed automatic version will be available in three variants, Tata Motors said. "With the introduction of this new range, Harrier is ready to set new benchmarks and deliver a segment-leading performance. We are confident that this new feature addition will lure more customers in the coming days," Tata Motors Head – Marketing, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit Vivek Srivatsa said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.