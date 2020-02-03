AstraZeneca Pharma India Q3 net profit down 8 pc to Rs 27 cr

Drug firm AstraZeneca Pharma India on Monday reported a 8.21 per cent dip in net profit at Rs 26.70 crore for the quarter ended December. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 29.09 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, it said in a filing to the BSE.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 223.86 crore for the quarter under consideration as compared with Rs 215.19 crore for the same period a year ago. Shares of AstraZeneca Pharma India on Monday closed 0.07 per cent lower at Rs 2,610.85 per scrip on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.