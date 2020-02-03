Left Menu
Poland plans to take part in European tank project - president

File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@AndrzejDuda)

Poland wants to take part in a project to create a European tank, President Andrzej Duda told a news conference with France's President Emmanuel Macron during his Monday visit to Warsaw. "We are going to talk about our participation in the project to build a European tank. We would like to take part in this project," Duda said.

Poland and France discussed cooperation in the fields of defense and energy during the visit.

