11th Edition of International conference on Biofuels and Bioenergy

Chemical Engineering team is inviting the scientific community across the globe to attend the 11th Edition International Conference on Biofuels and Bioenergy on March 23-24, 2020 in London, United Kingdom with a motto to explore new innovations in biofuels.

The gathering will address developments in the area of Biofuels Research while laying emphasis on innovative methodologies in Biofuels Research Trials. Biofuels 2020 will be the best venue for academicians, researchers and interested parties to discuss proposals and advancements in Biofuels Conduct.

Biofuels 2020 Conference will encourage Young Researcher's Forum, scientists and the researchers in their early stage of career graph to widely discuss their outcome so as to enrich and develop the idea. The 'Best Poster Award' is meant to encourage students in taking an active part in the International Science platform to sharpen their skills and knowledge base.

The important tracks that are part of Biofuels 2020 includes Advanced biofuels, Second-generation biofuels, Thermochemical routes, Syngas from biomass, Bioenergy, Bioenergy conversion, Bioenergy applications, Renewable energy, Gasification and pyrolysis, Production and supply of biomethane, Advanced solid biofuels, Biogas, Biomass, co-combustion and gasification, Generation of bioalcohols, Lignocellulosic biomass, Valorisation of biomass waste streams, Thermochemical transformations of biomass, Industrial waste biomass, Biomass challenges, Renewable Energy, Energy efficiency, Integrated biorefinery, Biorefinery systems, Bioethanol, Bioethanol production from waste vegetables, Bioalcohol from algae, Bioethanol as automobile fuel, Biodiesel, Production of biodiesel, Algal biodiesel, Biodiesel to hydrogen cell power, Aviation Biofuels, Biobased jet fuel, Cost reduction policies, Algal Biofuels, Cyanobacterial biofuels production, Algal bio sequestration, Advances in biofuel production, Commercialization of algae biofuels, Wastewater based algae biofuels production, Nanotechnology in Biofuels.

