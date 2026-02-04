Cong govt in Telangana not implementing promises made to farmers, SC, ST, OBC: BJP prez Nitin Nabin.
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-02-2026 16:37 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 16:37 IST
- Country:
- India
Cong govt in Telangana not implementing promises made to farmers, SC, ST, OBC: BJP prez Nitin Nabin.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Purig Warriors Smash Kangs Sing’s Unbeaten Streak in Thrilling Ice Hockey Showdown
Comedian Kamra & Politician Andhare Face Privilege Panel for Remarks Against Deputy CM Shinde
Protest Erupts Over Minister's Omission of B.R. Ambedkar in Speech
Basant Festival Returns: Reviving Punjab's Culture and Economy
One terrorist shot dead in Kishtwar encounter in Jammu and Kashmir: Army.