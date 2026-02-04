India Sets 2026 Deadline to Eradicate Left-Wing Extremism
The Indian government, led by Narendra Modi, aims to eliminate Left-Wing Extremism by March 2026 through a 'zero tolerance' policy. Minister Nityanand Rai highlighted the decline in Naxal violence and criticized previous governments for inaction driven by 'vote bank politics.' Incidents and fatalities have significantly reduced since 2010.
The Indian government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is aiming to eradicate Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) by March 2026, announced Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai during a Rajya Sabha session. The minister attributed the decline in Naxal violence to the government's 'zero tolerance' policy.
Rai criticized previous administrations for not implementing a national policy against Naxalism, which he said has been a problem since 1968. He argued that 'vote bank politics' prevented decisive action. The current government, however, has achieved significant results with violent incidents and deaths dropping sharply since 2010.
Congress MP Rajeev Shukla countered by stating that efforts to counter LWE were also made under previous regimes, including those led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh. Nonetheless, Rai accused the Congress-led government in Chhattisgarh of failing to cooperate fully with the Center's initiatives, further alleging attempts to undermine police efforts.