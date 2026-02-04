Bajaj Finserv Strengthens Insurance Portfolio with Major Acquisition

Bajaj Finserv has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,229 crore for the third quarter ending December 2025, experiencing almost flat growth compared with Rs 2,231 crore from the previous year.

The financial services group saw its total income rise significantly to Rs 39,708 crore, compared to Rs 32,042 crore a year earlier, with interest income also climbing to Rs 20,449 crore. Total expenses increased to Rs 33,404 crore.

In a strategic move, Bajaj Finserv completed a 23% stake acquisition in its insurance subsidiaries from Allianz SE, raising its ownership to 97%. The acquisition concludes a 24-year partnership, signaling a new era for the company's insurance operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)