Democrats Launch 'Local Listeners' to Re-Engage Voters

In a strategic move ahead of the midterm elections, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) has launched a voter engagement program called 'Local Listeners,' targeting over 1 million infrequent voters in pivotal states.

The program will focus on Democratic voters who participated in the 2020 presidential election but abstained in 2024. With the commitment of over 2,000 volunteers, the initiative plans to conduct more than 250,000 phone calls and hold 50 grassroots events nationwide. Additionally, it aims to register thousands of new voters in competitive congressional districts.

Employing a 'listening first' strategy, this initiative will help the DNC pinpoint critical voter issues, potentially influencing Democratic messaging in tight races. Flipping just three Republican seats could secure a majority in the U.S. House, enabling Democratic oversight and stalling parts of the current administration's agenda, according to the DNC.

(With inputs from agencies.)