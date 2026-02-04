Indore's Water Crisis: Congress Accuses BJP of 'State-Sponsored Murders'

In a shocking revelation, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate has labeled the deaths of 32 individuals due to water contamination in Indore as 'state-sponsored murders' by the BJP government. Addressing a press conference in Indore, Shrinate called for urgent accountability and action.

Shrinate's accusations focused on the inadequacies of the BJP-led government, demanding the removal of state minister Kailash Vijayvargiya and a murder case against Indore's mayor following the fatal outbreak in Bhagirathpura. She further criticized the alleged mishandling of government funds.

The demise of 32 individuals has sparked outrage, prompting a judicial probe by a former high court judge. The state government has provided financial aid to affected families, while officials insist some deaths were due to unrelated causes. The tragedy spotlights concerns over public health policy and infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)