Microsoft to back startup ecosystem in Assam

A comprehensive global program of the Microsoft designed to support startups as they build and scale their companies would collaborate with the Assam government to back the startup ecosystem in the state. A team of Microsoft for Startups met officials of the state industries and commerce department here on Monday, an official release said.

The tech giant also submitted a proposal to the department for facilitating its knowhow on advanced technological systems, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence to the startup incubate for national and international exposure, it said. Microsoft would also conduct reach-out programs to encourage the entrepreneur community of the State.

The company, in association with the Assam government, would also organize a Startup Summit among all stakeholders in Guwahati, in April. The Microsoft team also visited the state-owned marquee incubation center, 'the Nest', and was highly impressed by the infrastructure set up at Ambari.

Industry department's Commissioner and Secretary K K Dwivedi said the state government would provide all-out support to make the endeavors of Microsoft fruitful. He pointed out that these programs would highly benefit in creating employment and entrepreneurship among the people of Assam.

