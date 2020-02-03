Left Menu
Development News Edition

Affle Q3 net profit up 31 pc to Rs 21.4 crore

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 20:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 20:16 IST
Affle Q3 net profit up 31 pc to Rs 21.4 crore

Digital advertisement firm Affle on Monday posted a 31.3 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 21.4 crore for the third quarter ended December. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 16.3 crore during the same period a year ago.

"Affle's growth has been broad-based coming from both existing and new customers, across the key industry verticals and across India and other emerging markets," Affle MD, CEO and Chairman Anuj Khanna Sohum said. The company's revenue increased 27.4 per cent during the quarter under review to Rs 94.5 crore from Rs 74.1 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2018-19.

"India, which is our dominant market is growing much faster than the average industry growth in digital advertising, where for in nine months of financial year 2020 India registered a revenue growth of 47.8 per cent y-o-y. Our international business largely driven by the growth in Other Emerging Markets particularly SEA and MEA, increased at 22.8 per cent y-o-y," Sohum said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Chinese woman detained for hiding virus contact history - Xinhua

A 36-year-old woman in Chinas northern municipality of Tianjin was detained by police on Monday after deliberately concealing her contact with someone from a coronavirus-stricken area, according to Xinhua news agency. According to the repor...

AuraPortal Announces Top 10 Strategic Technology Trends for 2020

&#160;According to&#160;Gartner, the annual top 10 strategic technology trends report highlights trends that, enterprises need to consider as part of their five-year strategic technology planning process ... Technology innovation leaders mu...

UPDATE 2-Emirates, Etihad to stop most China flights as UAE announces suspension

Emirates and Etihad Airways will have to suspend flights to mainland China, except Beijing, from Wednesday after the United Arab Emirates halted most flights between the two countries due to the coronavirus outbreak in China.The suspension,...

WRAPUP 11-U.S. whipping up panic over virus, China says, as Pakistan resumes flights

China accused the United States on Monday of whipping up panic over a fast-spreading coronavirus with travel restrictions and evacuations as Chinese stocks plunged on the first day back from the extended Lunar New Year holiday. The death to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020