Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 2-U.S. manufacturing rebounds; Boeing, coronavirus loom

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 00:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 00:14 IST
WRAPUP 2-U.S. manufacturing rebounds; Boeing, coronavirus loom

U.S. factory activity unexpectedly rebounded in January after contracting for five straight months amid a surge in new orders, offering hope that a prolonged slump in business investment has probably bottomed out.

A rebound in business investment is critical to keeping the longest economic expansion in history, now in its 11th year, on track amid signs of fatigue in consumer spending. The improvement in manufacturing reported by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Monday likely reflected an ebb in trade tensions between the United States and China. But manufacturing, which accounts for 11% of the U.S. economy, is not out of the woods. Boeing last month suspended production of its troubled 737 MAX jetliner, grounded last March following two fatal crashes. The coronavirus, which has killed hundreds in China and infected thousands globally, could disrupt supply chains, especially for electronics producers.

"A first step toward de-escalation in the trade war certainly helped," said Tim Quinlan, a senior economist at Wells Fargo Securities in Charlotte, North Carolina. "We are only beginning to understand the potential effects of the coronavirus outbreak and what it means for supply chains." The ISM said its index of national factory activity increased to a reading of 50.9 last month, the highest level since July, from an upwardly revised 47.8 in December.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the manufacturing sector. The ISM index had held below the 50 threshold for five straight months. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index rising to 48.5 in January from the previously reported 47.2 in December. Washington and Beijing signed a Phase 1 trade deal last month. The deal, however, left in place U.S. tariffs on $360 billion of Chinese imports, about two-thirds of the total, which economists say will remain a constraint on manufacturing.

The ISM said "global trade remains a cross-industry issue, but many respondents were positive for the first time in several months." The survey's forward-looking new orders sub-index jumped to a reading of 52.0 last month, the highest since May, from a revised 47.6 in December. A measure of exports orders raced to the highest level since September 2018, while a gauge of imports touched levels not seen in 11 months. Manufacturers also reported paying more for raw materials and other inputs. The survey's measure of prices paid hit its highest level in 10 months, suggesting some building up of inflation pressures at the factory level.

The Federal Reserve held interest rates unchanged last week and could keep monetary policy on hold at least through this year. Fed Chair Jerome Powell told reporters that while manufacturing PMIs in many jurisdictions had moved up off of their lows, "I would just say none of this is assured." The 18-month-long U.S.-China trade war has pressured business confidence and undercut capital expenditure. Business investment contracted in the fourth quarter for the third straight quarter, the longest such stretch since 2009.

The ISM's factory employment index rose to 46.6 last month from a revised reading of 45.2 in December. It, however, held below the 50 level, suggesting manufacturing payrolls could remain weak. Factory employment increased by 46,000 jobs in 2019 after rising 264,000 in 2018. The dollar rose against a basket of currencies, while U.S. Treasury prices fell. Stocks on Wall Street were trading higher.

MIXED SURVEYS The rebound in ISM's closely watched national survey follows a series of mixed readings on the manufacturing sector at the regional level. A purchasing manager survey tracking the Chicago region slumped to a four-year low in January.

A manufacturing index from the Dallas Fed continued to show contraction in the district that covers Texas. But factory activity in areas monitored by the Philadelphia and Richmond Fed showed significant improvement in January, closely aligning with ISM's findings. A separate survey on Monday from data firm IHS Markit showed its manufacturing sector PMI fell to a reading of 51.9 in January from 52.4 in December.

"It is hard to tell a consistent story that covers all of the manufacturing surveys," said Daniel Silver, an economist at JPMorgan in New York. Economists estimate Boeing's biggest assembly-line halt in more than 20 years could slice at least half a percentage point from first-quarter GDP growth. The economy grew 2.3% in 2019, the slowest in three years, after expanding 2.9% in 2018.

The coronavirus could hurt global growth, which has been stabilizing after declining since mid-2018. The strengthening in the manufacturing surveys, including the ISM, has left some economists hopeful that the so-called hard manufacturing data like durable goods orders and industrial production would follow suit. They, however, caution that hard manufacturing data could remain soft for a while because of the production cuts at Boeing and supply chain disruptions from the coronavirus. "The production cuts at Boeing could yet weigh on the hard data at the start of this year," said Andrew Hunter, a senior U.S. economist at Capital Economics in London. "The likely hit to manufacturing activity in China from the coronavirus shutdown could also become a headwind for U.S. producers, particularly those reliant on intermediate parts from China."

While manufacturing appears to be stabilizing, the construction sector is showing some weakness. A separate report from the Commerce Department on Monday showed construction spending decreased 0.2% in December, the first drop since June, as investment in both private and public projects fell. Construction spending increased 5.0% on a year-on-year basis in December. For all of 2019, construction spending fell 0.3%, the first annual decline since 2011, after rising 3.3% in 2018.

(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Andrea Ricci)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

State of the nation: Trump misplaces Kansas City Chiefs

Piyush Gupta Joins Colliers International India as the Managing Director, Capital Markets

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Three men arrested for killing their rival, setting him afire

Three men were arrested on Monday for killing their 25-year-old rival and setting the body on fire here, police said. Monesh Bhagwat Thakre, a resident of Shiv Nagar in Pardi, went missing in 2019, they said.Additional Commissioner of Polic...

UN Security Council to meet with Kushner on Mideast plan

The United States has requested a closed-door UN Security Council meeting Thursday for President Donald Trumps son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, to present the administrations new Mideast peace plan, diplomatic sources told AFP Monday....

Without new Falcons deal, OLB Beasley becoming free agent

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Vic Beasley is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the team announced Monday it will not pursue contract negotiations with him. As we continue to craft our 2020 roster, wed like to thank Vic for...

Chinese citizens turn to virus tracker apps to avoid infected neighborhoods

Chinese citizens are using mapping programs and travel trackers in a bid to avoid neighborhoods with infections of the coronavirus and to better prepare for the dangers they face. Both data mapping company QuantUrban and a third-party WeCha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020