Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares fragile amid China worries, oil sinks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 06:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 06:00 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares fragile amid China worries, oil sinks
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A fragile calm gripped Asian shares on Tuesday as investors waited anxiously to see if Beijing could stem the rout in Chinese assets, while oil hit 13-month lows as the coronavirus throttled demand in the world's biggest importer of fuel.

Brent crude futures crashed to $54.11 a barrel, bringing losses for the year so far to 18%, while U.S. crude sank to $49.99. China's central bank has flooded the economy with cash while trimming some key lending rates, but analysts suspect more will have to be done to offset the economic fallout from the virus.

The total number of virus deaths in China reached 425 as of Monday, from 20,438 cases. "Given the extent of the shutdowns in China as well as the rapid rise in the virus that is likely to continue through March or April, a significant hit to China and regional growth is very likely," said JPMorgan economist Joseph Lupton.

"We would assume that in addition to bridging any funding stresses, fiscal policies will need to be ramped up to support growth once the contagion gets under control." Shanghai blue chips slid almost 8% on Monday as markets resumed from the Lunar New Year holiday.

A swath of commodities from copper to iron ore joined oil in the dumpster amid fears the drag on Chinese industry and travel would sharply curb demand for fuel and resources. Early Tuesday, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan had inched up 0.1%, led by gains in South Korea and Australia. Japan's Nikkei pared opening losses to be off 0.2%.

E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 were flat after results from Alphabet Inc disappointed, though that followed a 0.7% bounce overnight. Wall Street had taken comfort in a surprisingly solid reading of U.S. manufacturing and the Dow ended Monday with a rise of 0.51%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.73% and the Nasdaq 1.34%.

Factory activity rebounded in January after contracting for five straight months amid a surge in new orders. The ISM index rose to 50.9, the highest since July, from an upwardly revised 47.8, though the survey was taken before the virus spread in earnest.

The upbeat report nudged Treasury yields up from deep lows and gave the U.S. dollar a modest lift. The dollar firmed to 108.68 yen, from an overnight low of 108.30, while the euro faded a fraction to $1.1059 but remained well within recent snug ranges.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar bounced back to 97.837 from a trough of 97.406. Sterling was nursing a grudge at $1.2990 having shed 1.6% overnight when the UK government laid out a tough opening stance for future trade talks with the European Union following its departure from the bloc last week.

The fall erased all the gains made after the Bank of England's decision last week to keep interest rates on hold. Spot gold was off at $1,577.48 per ounce, from a top of $1.591.46, as the dollar firmed and safe haven demand waned a little.

(Editing by Sam Holmes)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

State of the nation: Trump misplaces Kansas City Chiefs

Piyush Gupta Joins Colliers International India as the Managing Director, Capital Markets

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Kosovo approves new government, PM vows to be tough negotiator with Serbia

Kosovos parliament approved a new government on Monday after weeks of coalition talks, and Prime Minister Albin Kurti promised to take a tough stance in negotiations with Balkan rival Serbia. Kurti, 44, also told parliament before the vote ...

WRAPUP 1-China virus death toll posts grim record rise, passes 400

China said it would welcome assistance from the United States to fight a coronavirus outbreak, a day after it accused Washington of scaremongering, and as the death toll rose on Tuesday by a new daily record to more than 420.The toll in Chi...

Taranjt Singh Sandhu arrives in US as ambassador-designate, to present his credentials shortly

Taranjit Singh Sandhu, a career foreign service official, arrived here Monday as Indias ambassador-designate to the United States. Ambassador of India to the United States Sandhu arrived this morning and assumed charge, the Indian Embassy s...

UPDATE 2-Malawi court annuls President Mutharika's 2019 election victory

Malawis Constitutional Court on Monday annulled the May 2019 presidential vote that declared Peter Mutharika a winner and ordered a re-run after an application from opposition parties citing irregularities. Mutharika, Malawi president since...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020